BET Awards 2017: Davido, Mr Eazi, Tekno, Wizkid battle for Best International Act [Full list]

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian music artistes, Davido, Wizkid, Techno and Mr Eazi have been nominated for 2017 BET best africa international act. This category seems to be the most controversial category as four artists go head to head to take home the award. This is the second time, ‘Starboy’ Wizkid would be nominated in the same category. Other […]

