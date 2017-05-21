BET Awards: Davido, Wizkid, Tekno, Mr Eazi Get Nomination

By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

Hip hop music star, Wizkid along with Tekno, Davido and Winner, Next Rated Headies 2016, Mr Eazi, are Nigerian artistes nominated for the Best Int’l Act (Africa) category of Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

This much was announced by BET Africa, part of Viacom’s African multimedia portfolio, as part of nominations for the 2017 BET Awards which will broadcast across Africa on BET (DStv channel 129) on Tuesday, 27 June at evening time.

With Beyonce topping with seven nominations, Bruno Mars takes five, followed by Chance the rapper, Solance and Migos with four a piece, out of the 20 category nominees.

The 2017 BET Awards honours eight leading African artists who are blazing up the African music scene. Holding up the torch for South African hip-hop is chart topping don, AKA, rising star, Nasty C and the inimitable dance and house music sensation, Babes Wodumo.

Nigeria enjoys a strong representation with Wizkid who is no stranger to the awards, the infinitely talented Tekno, enterprising singer, Mr Eazi, singer and producer, Davido and one of the leading reggae and dancehall artists, Stonebwoy from Ghana rounding up the nominees for the Best International Act: Africa. Voting has begun at www.betafrica.tv.

Monde Twala, Vice President for BET, Youth & Music, says, “Africa has a rich cultural heritage and the BET Awards reflect the power of our culture through music. This annual celebration puts the spotlight on African artists and exposes their amazing talent to the world. We wish the nominees well and congratulate them for the hard work and effort over the last year.”

This year’s broadcast marks 17 years of unexpected performances, trailblazing moments, super dope talent, and entertainment’s most provocative players. The iconic show continues to be a cultural rule breaker steeped in reinvention with some of the most memorable moments in award show history.

