Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Betting: SportPesa goes live in Tanzania – The Standard (press release)

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard (press release)

Betting: SportPesa goes live in Tanzania
The Standard (press release)
The Government of the Federal Republic of Tanzania has welcomed and pledged its full support to leading gaming firm SportPesa after it officially rolled out its operations in the country in Dar-es-Salaam yesterday. SportPesa Tanzania was launched at a …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.