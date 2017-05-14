Between Cletus Ibeto and Ifeyinwa Opara

the Chairman of Ibeto Group has found love. Perhaps hearkening to the voice of wisdom that “He who finds a good wife, finds a good thing”, the Chairman of Ibeto Group, Sir Cletus Ibeto, remarried not too long ago, having learnt the basic tenets of sustaining a marriage. He is at present living his dream and having the time of his life with his new wife, Ifeyinwa. Having overcome his fear of remarriage, he decided to pitch his tent with his lover of many years after his first wife dumped him like a bad habit.

The story had been told sometime ago that Ibeto’s first marriage was passing through some trials that could have led a moneybag into domestic violence. Close friends to the family alleged that the unfortunate incidents that plagued the union could only be resolved by separation as both husband and wife had grown intolerant of each other despite interventions by friends and family members to save their marriage. Today, Ibeto has found true love or so it seems.

Cletus M. Ibeto, born November 6, 1952 is a Nigerian businessman from the industrial city of Nnewi. He is head of The Ibeto Group, the largest business enterprise from Nnewi, a city unique for its entrepreneurial spirit. In the early 1980s, when the oil crash and a controversial import licensing system were making a dent on the Nigerian manufacturing environment, Nnewi went through a transformation. The Ibeto Group under the leadership of Cletus Ibeto was a pace setter in the region and nation’s trading and later manufacturing development.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

