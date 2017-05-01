FG’s Zero Oil Plan Will Diversify, Expand Nigeria’s Economy – Awolowo – Leadership Newspapers
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
FG's Zero Oil Plan Will Diversify, Expand Nigeria's Economy – Awolowo
Leadership Newspapers
Executive director/chief executive officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, has said the Zero Oil Plan developed by the federal government will help diversify and expand the nation's ailing economy. Awolowo who …
Between cost reduction and economic recovery
Focus on Nigeria's Non-oil Revenue Potential
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!