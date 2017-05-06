Between The Oba of Lagos and Obi in Anioma
By Ena Ofugara I once pasted the words of the Obi of Iseleuku about the origin of his people being Bini (Benin) on my Facebook wall. I then posted the words of Nigeria’s founding father, Nnamdi Azikiwe that also traced the origins of Onisha to the great Benin Empire. MANY IGBO PEOPLE ALMOST KILLED ME.
