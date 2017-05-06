Between The Oba of Lagos and Obi in Anioma

By Ena Ofugara I once pasted the words of the Obi of Iseleuku about the origin of his people being Bini (Benin) on my Facebook wall. I then posted the words of Nigeria’s founding father, Nnamdi Azikiwe that also traced the origins of Onisha to the great Benin Empire. MANY IGBO PEOPLE ALMOST KILLED ME.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

