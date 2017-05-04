Beverly Osu Shades Nigerian Celebrities ”Marriage Scandals” After Banky W’s Proposal (Photo)
Former Big Brother Africa housemates, Beverly Osu took to her Instagram to congratulate Banky W for making a change in the news about celebrities in Nigeria. According to her, not every time divorce, or my husband beat me. Source: Instagram
