Beyonce holds African themed baby shower

Grammy award singer Beyonce,35, who is expecting twins with husband Jay-Z, had an African themed baby shower to celebrate her upcoming bundles of joy with friends and family.

The “Carter push party” which held on Saturday In Los Angeles, had African drummers, people dressed in African outfits and Afrobeats music blasting in one of the make shift huts.

Celebrities in attendance included Jay Z, Mum, Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Solange, Michelle Williams and a host of others.

Beyonce and Jay Z, officially became billionaires according to Forbes which has placed their joint wealth at $1.16 billion.

The post Beyonce holds African themed baby shower appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

