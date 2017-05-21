Pages Navigation Menu

Beyonce holds African themed baby shower

Posted on May 21, 2017

The “Carter push party” which held on Saturday In Los Angeles, had African drummers, people dressed in African outfits and Afrobeats music blasting in one of the make shift huts.<br />

Grammy award singer Beyonce,35, who is expecting twins with husband Jay-Z, had an African themed baby shower to celebrate her upcoming bundles of joy with friends and family.

Celebrities in attendance included Jay Z, Mum, Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Solange, Michelle Williams and a host of others.

Beyonce and Jay Z, officially became billionaires according to Forbes which has placed their joint wealth at $1.16 billion.

