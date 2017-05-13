Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beyond passing exams, reading empowers citizens – Zambia Daily Mail

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Zambia Daily Mail

Beyond passing exams, reading empowers citizens
Zambia Daily Mail
EDUCATION authorities in Zambia have a lot of work to do to reverse the poor reading culture in our schools. It is unacceptable for learners who are selected to colleges and universities based on very good points failing to write coherent paragraphs.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.