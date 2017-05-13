Beyond passing exams, reading empowers citizens – Zambia Daily Mail
Zambia Daily Mail
Beyond passing exams, reading empowers citizens
EDUCATION authorities in Zambia have a lot of work to do to reverse the poor reading culture in our schools. It is unacceptable for learners who are selected to colleges and universities based on very good points failing to write coherent paragraphs.
