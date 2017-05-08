Bi- Courtney requests FG to pay N200bn accumulated debt

Chairman of Bi- Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), Wale Babalakin yesterday called on government to pay the terminal operator, over N 200 billion it is owed accruing from revenue the firm could have earned for 10 years over failure to hand over to it the old domestic terminal, otherwise known as General Aviation Terminal (GAT), of the Lagos Airport.

Babalakin said the request for the N200 billion, has become imperative after BASL was awarded damaged by the Federal High Court to the tune of over N132 billion as far back as 2012.

He said the amount increased to the current N200 billion from the revenue, the terminal operator would have collected as revenue for flights taking place and other commercial activities at the old domestic terminal.

Speaking at a briefing during the 10 years anniversary of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), in Lagos, he called on government to honour the terms of the concession agreement it signed in 2007, so as not to frustrate more private sector players interested in funding airport infrastructure.

Babalakin said : ” We are seeking the assistance of all and sundry for the payment of the N200billion owed to Bicourtney Airways Services by the Federal Government of Nigeria. As far back as 2012, the Federal High Court awarded damages of N132billon to Bicourtney Airways Limited.

“Six appeals against the judgment in the Court of Appeal have been dismissed. Even the appeal to the Supreme Court was also dismissed. No nation can truly achieve its potential if it treats its dynamic citizens this way.

“We call on the regulatory authorities to honour the Concession Agreement which has been approved by every level of Government including the Presidency and confirmed by all the strata of the courts in Nigeria.

“This is the only way to reward our pioneering efforts .We are grateful to Allah that our eye opening effort that had led to the upgrading of some airports in Nigeria and the decision of the Federal Government to concession airports in Nigeria. we welcome the idea of concessioning as its is done properly and in accordance with the Rule of Law.”

He called on government to assist domestic carriers, which are struggling to keep their operations afloat.

Babalakin said : “I must thank Dana Airlines, Medview airlines Azman Airline and Aero contractors who have continued to fly from our Terminal in compliance with laws of Nigeria even in the face of direct and subtle threats by the regulatory authorities.”

