Biafra 2.0 | SBM Intel Releases Comprehensive Report on Biafra Agitation

SBM Intel, an Africa-focused market intelligence and communications consulting firm focused on addressing the critical need for market data and big data analytics has released a comprehensive report on the Nnamdi Kanu-led agitations for the realization of a Biafran state.

According to research findings detailed in the report, majority of 35.8% of respondents see Nnamdi Kanu as a freedom fighter, while the second largest proportion, 21.7% see him as a saviour for all of Southern Nigeria.

The nine-page report noted that there is rising support for a Biafra in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones even though those who support secession are not yet in the majority.

The full report titled ‘The Prospects of Biafra 2.0’ can be downloaded below;

Biafra 2.0 – Full Report

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Biafra 2.0 | SBM Intel Releases Comprehensive Report on Biafra Agitation appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

