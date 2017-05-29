Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra 2.0 | SBM Intel Releases Comprehensive Report on Biafra Agitation

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

SBM Intel, an Africa-focused market intelligence and communications consulting firm focused on addressing the critical need for market data and big data analytics has released a comprehensive report on the Nnamdi Kanu-led agitations for the realization of a Biafran state.

According to research findings detailed in the report, majority of 35.8% of respondents see Nnamdi Kanu as a freedom fighter, while the second largest proportion, 21.7% see him as a saviour for all of Southern Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The nine-page report noted that there is rising support for a Biafra in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones even though those who support secession are not yet in the majority.

The full report titled ‘The Prospects of Biafra 2.0’ can be downloaded below;

Biafra 2.0 – Full Report

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng   

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Biafra 2.0 | SBM Intel Releases Comprehensive Report on Biafra Agitation appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.