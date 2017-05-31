Biafra agitation: Idoma dissociates itself from Kanu’s IPOB – NAIJ.COM
Biafra agitation: Idoma dissociates itself from Kanu's IPOB
The Idoma people of Benue state have they have no part in the agitation for a Biafra Republic. According to Pulse, the Idoma people distanced themselves from the inclusion of its territory in the map of Biafra by the Nnamdi Kanu-led Independent People …
Nnamdi Kanu Idoma people disown Biafra
