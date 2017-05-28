Biafra Anniversary: You cannot force people to stay at home on May 30 – Ekweremadu – NAIJ.COM
Ike Ekweremadu the deputy senate president has advised that the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) for May 30 should be optional.
BIAFRA | Ike Ekweremadu, Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Umah appeals to Agitators over Sit-at-Home order
