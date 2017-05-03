Biafra: APC behind reports Nnamdi Kanu is dropping Biafra, working with PDP – Fani-Kayode
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to reports that IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, said he has dropped his secession agenda and had been working with PDP stalwarts to achieved Biafra. Fani-Kayode accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of being behind the reports, which quoted Kanu as making the comments during his private visit to […]
