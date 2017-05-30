Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra at 50: How Igbos complied to Tuesday sit-at-home order [PHOTOS]

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Most parts of South East today complied with the sit-at-home order by pro-Biafra groups as most shops and markets were deserted by mostly Igbo business men and women. DAILY POST has obtained several images of deserted markets and shops in areas believed to be hubs of various businesses. See photos…  

Biafra at 50: How Igbos complied to Tuesday sit-at-home order [PHOTOS]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.