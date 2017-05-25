Biafra at 50: Restructure Nigeria now or it will collapse – Afenifere leader, Adebanjo

A leader of the leading Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, on Thursday said if Nigeria is not restructured now, it will cease to “exist.” Speaking at the Biafra conference in Abuja, ‎Adebanjo insisted that those opposed to the restructuring of Nigeria were the real enemies of the country. The second republic politician said the […]

Biafra at 50: Restructure Nigeria now or it will collapse – Afenifere leader, Adebanjo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

