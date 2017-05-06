Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Buhari is enemy of Igbo people, harbours hatred against us – Nnamdi Kanu’s father

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Father to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, HRM (Eze) Israel Okwu Kanu, has declared President Muhammadu Buhari as an enemy of Igbo people because he (Buhari) allegedly harbours hatred against people of the South East. The monarch made the declaration while reacting to a question on how he will […]

Biafra: Buhari is enemy of Igbo people, harbours hatred against us – Nnamdi Kanu’s father

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.