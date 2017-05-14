Biafra Day Celebration: Allow Us To Do Our Thing – MASSOB To Security Agencies

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB has cautioned security agencies against unnecessary show of force by arresting or killing its members during the 2017 Biafra Independence Day.

Leader of MASSOB in Cross River State, Mr. Samuel Okah, said this on Saturday in Ikom when the organisation commenced activities for the annual celebration with a peaceful rally.

Okah said that the celebration will climax with a football match with the Bayelsa State wing of the movement on May 22 in Ikom.

He said, “We call on security agencies not to engage in any show of force by killing members of MASSOB who are celebrating Biafra Day because it is a peaceful event to honour Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu who on May 30, 1967 declared Biafra Independence to free his people from the yoke of bondage which they were subjected to.”

Okah said that the celebration of May 22 started when the MASSOB leader, Chief Ralph Uwazurike, in pursuit of a non-violent struggle for the actualisation of the Biafra nation declared the Biafra Independence Day on that date in the year 2000.

“Since then members of MASSOB have been engaging in peaceful struggle for the actualisation of Biafra independence and so it is instructive that we be allowed to do our thing without any form of violence from the police or any other security outfit,” he said.

He said the celebration would not require non-members to panic, stay away from work or close their businesses, except those who want to join in the marches around the state.

“We will be carrying our flags and marching in some areas like we are doing now, which does not disturb office work or closure of businesses except those who want to join us and as such anybody is free to join us,” he said.

The Cross River MASSOB leader said members in the state still have outstanding cases in courts as a result of police action against the movement during its peaceful activities.

He appealed that the 2017 event should be free from any form of high-handedness from security agencies

