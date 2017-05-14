Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra Day celebration: Buhari, security agents can’t stop Igbos on May 30 – IPOB

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has maintained that the Federal Government can’t stop its sit-at-home orders to Igbos on May 30 to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1967 declaration of the Republic of Biafra. Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful in a chat with Sunday Sun said the group was aware of the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

