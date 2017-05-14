Biafra Day Celebration: Don’t attack, kill our members – MASSOB warns Security agencies

The Cross River State Chapter of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB has warned security agencies against unnecessary use of force in arresting or killing of its members during the 2017 Biafra Independence Day scheduled for May 30. Leader of the pro-Biafra group in the state, Samuel Okah, who issued […]

Biafra Day Celebration: Don’t attack, kill our members – MASSOB warns Security agencies

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

