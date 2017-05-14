Biafra Day celebration: Neither Buhari nor security agents can stop us – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has maintained that, despite the plots by both the federal and state governments to stifle its coming Biafra Day remembrance, neither President Muhammadu Buhari that nor the security agencies can stop its members from observing the sit-at-home orders it gave to Igbos on May 30 to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1967 declaration of the Republic of Biafra.

Disclosing this to newsmen on Sunday, the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful said no man can stop the celebration from holding. He therefore appealed to the people of the South East to obey the order in honor of Biafra fallen heroes.

“We are aware that the saboteurs in and outside Biafraland, even those who claimed to be fighting for Biafra freedom, the federal and state governments in the East and security agencies are planning to stop the remembrance of our heroes and heroines who died for our people to live today in Nigeria and to forestall the sit-at-home order issued by our supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with IPOB leadership worldwide.

“We want to use the Biafra Day celebration to prove to the entire world that we are ready for the referendum that will soon come for our people to decide whether they want to remain in Nigeria or not.

“Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of Biafra must obey the sit-at-home order issued by our supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, no matter the threat from the Nigerian government and her security agencies. We are aware that the saboteurs, evil men and women, who want to deceive the people not to observe the sit-at-home order on that particular day will fail.

“We are not deterred by any threat from any corner no matter the arsenal the security operatives might come with to harass people on that day. They will try but they cannot stop it because they don’t have the wherewithal to stop it because IPOB is rooted in every community and state in Biafraland and they cannot force people to come out on that particular day. We know their strategies and IPOB has its own strategies to make the sit-at-home order succeed.

“Therefore, all markets, transport companies, schools, banks, companies, civil servants, petrol stations, okada/tricycle unions, park management, artisans, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Drivers Welfare in Biafraland, must shut down on that particular day in honour and remembrance of our fallen heroes and heroines.

“This is not the first time in history IPOB indulged in this type of event with sit-at-home order and our people have always complied with their hearts in support of Biafra independence being championed by our leader.”

