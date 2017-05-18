Biafra day: Int’l observers to monitor anniversary celebrations – MASSOB

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA-Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, has said that international observers from over 20 countries have expressed their desire to monitor the 17th anniversary celebration of the group billed to hold May 22nd to 30th.

MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Mr. Sunny Okereafor, who stated this in Aba, stated that some of the foreign observers who he described as friends and partners of MASSOB/BIM, were being attracted by MASSOB/BIM’s non violent policy and would be on ground to monitor the celebrations in any Biafra city of their choice.

He disclosed that some of the observers came from countries such as Gabon, Germany, United States of America, Netherland, Cuba, Ghana, Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, Tanzania and United Kingdom and urged Biafra people to come out en mass and celebrate the new Biafra from May 22 to 30.

Asked about the mission of the foreign observers, Okereafor explained that as age-long friends of Biafra, the foreign observers expressed their desire to identify with the people during the celebration, adding that they are billed to commission some completed projects by MASSOB/BIM in Owerri.

“About 20 foreign observers have indicated interest in monitoring Biafra independence on May 22 to 30. Some of them have arrived. You can see that MASSOB/ BIM‘s non violent approach has continued to attract foreign countries. From Enugu to Ogoja, Calabar, Agbor, Uyo, Aba, Onitsha, Abakaliki, Port Harcourt, Asaba and other Biafra cities, there will be massive and peaceful celebrations.

“We are celebrating the new Biafra which was launched on May 22, 200, when our leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike hoisted the Biafra flag at 175 Faulks road, Aba. Before that time, nobody dared to mention the word, Biafra. Now, we have achieved independence for Biafra through non violence.”

While displaying a copy of the Biafra passport, Okereafor charged Biafra people to make use of the document , stressing that it is valid and accepted by ‘countries friendly to Biafra’ and urged the people to ignore what he described as the propaganda of the Nigerian government.

The post Biafra day: Int’l observers to monitor anniversary celebrations – MASSOB appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

