Biafra Day: We Have Told Our Men What To Do, Pursuing Us Is A Waste Of Energy – MASSOB To Police

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has stated that they have ordered to their men on what to do during their May 30 Biafra Day celebration.

MASSOB gave the remark while reacting to the directive by Idris to Police Commissioners in the South East that they should deal decisively with pro-Biafra agitators over the sit-at-home order on May 30.

In a statement by its Anambra State Coordinator and Secretary, Augustine Egbeh and Joseph Nnaji, MASSOB said no threat order by the Inspector General of Police will stop them from carrying out the sit-at-home order on May 30.

The group maintained that Nigerians, particularly the people of South East have already accepted to honour Biafra heroes and heroines by accepting to comply with the sit-at-home order.

MASSOB noted that, in view of the aforementioned, there will be no need for them to “pursue people up and down to comply, thereby giving the police and the military the opportunity to confront and kill them.”

The statement reads, “We have told our men what to do on that day and it will be a waste of time, energy and resources, for the security agents to come out in pursuit of members of MASSOB, IPOB and other Biafra agitators on Tuesday when they will be observing the sit-at-home style of Biafra Day celebration in their homes.

“We therefore appeal to Nigerians and the people of South East in particular, to give Biafra fallen heroes and heroines the respect they deserve by complying with the planned sit-at-home directive by the IPOB and MASSOB, to avoid any embarrassment by the police and the military, whom we gathered, have perfected their plan to arrest and kill innocent people they will see on the streets, and brand them Biafra agitators.”

