Biafra: Don’t open fire on IPOB, MASSOB members – AI warns security agents

Amnesty International has warned Nigerian security forces to exercise restraint when policing demonstrations marking the 50th Anniversary of the end of the Biafra War on May 30, and avoid a repetition of the bloodbath in 2016 when more than 60 people were gunned down. Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, in a statement said: […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

