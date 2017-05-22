Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Former Governor Of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim Visits IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu At His Residence (Photos)

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The former Governor of Imo State, Ikedim Ohakim just paid a surprise visit to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his household at their residence in Abia state. The Kanu household gave him a warm reception. Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke was also present as he served refreshments to the guest. See photos below;

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/05/nnamdi-kanu-welcomes-former-governor.html

