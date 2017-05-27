Biafra: From Nnamdi Kanu To Ifeanyi Ubah Now Ekweremadu, Buhari Wants To Silence All Igbo Leaders Who Are Not In APC Ahead Of 2019 – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the raid on the official guest house of Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of running a government of terror against opposition.

Fayose, through his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, also accused the president of going after Igbo leaders in the opposition by systematically intimidating them through repeated harassment and intimidation.

He said the presidency in the efforts had turned the hitherto disciplined law enforcement agencies like the police and Department of State Services to agents of darkness that must muzzle the opposition at all cost.

Fayose said, “This is a calculated and sustained attempts to silent all the Igbo leaders that are not in the All Progressives Congress with Buhari ahead of the 2019 general elections because he knows it is a no go area for his party.

“They have gone from the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kalu, to the Chairman of Capital Oil, Ifeanyi Ubah and now the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu. This is the muzzling of democracy and it is time we saved our nation beyond party line from the hands of the terrorists.

“Obviously it is too early to rate this government that has turned to government of terror using DSS and police as agents of terror. This certainly is not the change we bargained for.

“We have lost this democracy to military junta of the past masquerading as democrats and we must rise as a people to defend it.

“But I assure Nigerians that this period shall pass. Nigeria will once again be free from the hands of the agents of darkness and terror.”

The post Biafra: From Nnamdi Kanu To Ifeanyi Ubah Now Ekweremadu, Buhari Wants To Silence All Igbo Leaders Who Are Not In APC Ahead Of 2019 – Fayose appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

