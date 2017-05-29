Biafra: Hausa/Fulani soldiers currently shooting our members in Aba – IPOB alleges

The indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, on Monday alleged that “Hausa/ Fulani soldiers” are “raining bullets” at its members in Aba, Abia State. IPOB claimed that the soldiers in conjuction with other security forces opened fire on its members on “evangelism” in honour of those who died during the Biafra Civil war. In a statement […]

