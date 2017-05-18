Biafra Heroes Day: “No Going Back, Observe May 30 Sit At Home Order” – Nnamdi Kanu
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has urged all Biafrans home and abroad to observe the May 30 sit-at-home order in honour of the fallen Biafra heroes.
Kanu who spoke through his Lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor said there was no going back on the Biafra day remembrance ceremony, adding that it will be peaceful.
“Sit at home order must be peaceful as it is sacrosanct”, he said while urging the people to use the opportunity to pray for the repose of the souls of all those who died in the course of the agitation for Biafra.
Kanu who argued that the right of the indigenous people of Biafra for self-determination is inalienable, vowed never to give up the quest for Biafra restoration, no matter the opposition.
On the rumour about new Radio Biafra channel allegedly opened in the U.S., Kanu said Radio Biafra, London remained the authentic official media outfit of the break- away republic.
Kanu cleared the air on the confusion about claims of certain IPOB officials who go by the title “Coordinator of Coordinators” and urged members of the public to disregard such persons.
He said IPOB’s administrative headquarters remained London and Germany.
Kanu also said IPOB officials authorised to communicate his mind to the public are IPOB Deputy Leader, Uche Mefor; and Mazi Chika Edoziem, the Head of the Directorate of State of IPOB.
He urged members of the public to disregard any information purportedly coming from him unless issued by either of the duo or their appointees.
