Biafra: How my mother’s death freed me from detention — Uwazuruike – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Biafra: How my mother's death freed me from detention — Uwazuruike
Vanguard
Founder, Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, and Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, says he would have been in prison custody till date if the court did not grant him bail to go and bury his mother.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!