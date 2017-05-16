Biafra: International community, foreign observers to monitor sit-at-home – IPOB – Daily Post Nigeria
Biafra: International community, foreign observers to monitor sit-at-home – IPOB
Pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has claimed that the international community and other foreign observers have been delegated to monitor the May 30 sit-at-home order it declared in honour of fallen heroes of Biafra during the …
