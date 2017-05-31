Biafra: IPOB, MASSOB Were Nowhere To Be Found, Is It Not When You See Somebody That You Will Arrest Him – Police

The Imo State Police Command has said no member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, was arrested during the May 30 50th Biafra anniversary.

The State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, made the disclosure while addressing journalists on how his command was able to secure and police the state during the celebration.

Noting that his men were deployed to places he described as strategic and black spots, Ezike said members of the separatist groups were not arrested because they were now

The state police boss explained that there was no breakdown of law and order during the celebration by the groups because he deployed a strategic format called “Visibility Policing.”

According to Ezike, “visibility policing” rekindled the confidence of the people in the police and other security agencies.

He said, “No, we did not arrest any MASSOB or IPOB member. They were nowhere to be found. Is it not when you see somebody that you will arrest him or her?

“They did not protest or cause breakdown of the law and order. We were not against people sitting at home, but what we are against is, people, engaging in acts that will cause problems in the society.”

The post Biafra: IPOB, MASSOB Were Nowhere To Be Found, Is It Not When You See Somebody That You Will Arrest Him – Police appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

