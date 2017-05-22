Biafra: IPOB Member Spotted With Handcuffs In His Community In Ebonyi. Photos

A member of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB in Ohaukwu local government of Ebonyi state was spotted with handcuffs on the road. According to reports, the young man who donned IPOB attire – was arrested at Nkwo Amike, on his way to his shop…

It is unknown whether the young man was later released or taken to the police station, as at the time of filing this report..

The post Biafra: IPOB Member Spotted With Handcuffs In His Community In Ebonyi. Photos appeared first on Ngyab.

