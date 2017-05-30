Biafra: IPOB members hoist flag in Col. Achuzia’s village in Delta

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday hoisted its flag at Okpanam Community, the hometown of Nigerian Civil War Veteran. Col. Joe Achuzia (Rtd.) in Asaba the Delta State Capital. The flags were seen at strategic locations in Okpanam Community. This is also as the the popular Ogbe-Ogonogo market and other shops were shutdown […]

Biafra: IPOB members hoist flag in Col. Achuzia’s village in Delta

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

