Biafra: It Is The Will Of God To Fight For Freedom – Fani Kayode

Former Aviation Minister Fani Kayode has stated in a series of tweets Via his official twitter timeline that it’s God Will & Law to fight to freedom.

In His Words..Read Below..

It is the will and law of God to fight for freedom, equity and justice.Our cause is just.What we must NOT do is use violence or shed blood.

It is the will and law of God to fight for freedom, equity and justice.Our cause is just.What we must NOT do is use violence or shed blood. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 28, 2017

