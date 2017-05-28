Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: It Is The Will Of God To Fight For Freedom – Fani Kayode

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Aviation Minister Fani Kayode has stated in a series of tweets Via his official twitter timeline that it’s God Will & Law to fight to freedom.

In His Words..Read Below..

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

It is the will and law of God to fight for freedom, equity and justice.Our cause is just.What we must NOT do is use violence or shed blood.

The post Biafra: It Is The Will Of God To Fight For Freedom – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.