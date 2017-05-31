Biafra: List of 75 Countries That Observed Sit-at-home Order – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra on Tuesday appraised the level of compliance with its sit-at-home order and described it as a huge success.

A statement made available to Punch in Awka, the Anambra State capital, by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said apart from Nigeria, the order was observed in no fewer than 75 countries.

Powerful gave the names of the countries where the order was complied with as Taiwan, Chad, Switzerland, United Kingdom, USA, Russia, Ukraine, Angola, Congo DRC, Mozambique, Luxembourg, Brazil, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, St. Kitts, Canada, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, France.

Others were Germany, Austria, Finland, South Africa, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Benin Republic, Gabon, Cape Verde, Madagascar, Mexico, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Portugal, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Namibia, Equatorial Guinea, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Scotland, Holland, Belgium, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Greece, Pakistan, India, Trinidad and Tobago, Israel, Italy, Argentina, Burkina Faso, Tanzania, Sao Tome and Principe, Australia, Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Namibia, Niger Republic, Tunisia, Algeria and Cape Verde.

He thanked those who made the exercise a success, especially members of the IPOB family.

He described those who did not participate in the exercise as saboteurs, alleging that they were paid by the Federal Government to sabotage the order.