BIAFRA: MASSOB faults Gov Umahi’s opposition to May 30 sit-at-home

By Vincent Ujumadu

ABAKALIKI — The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) has faulted Ebonyi State governor, Chief Dave Umahi’s position on the May 30, 2017 sit –at–home by members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB in various states of the country, accusing him of trying to pacify outside interests.

MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu said yesterday that the governor’s utterances on the May 30 sit -at-home exercise in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Biafra declaration by the late Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu was most unfortunate and wondered what he stood to gain.

Madu said: ”What we are celebrating is sacred to us. It is about our future as a people. It is about our survival as a people. Biafra represents our existence, our culture, our languages, our uniqueness, our lives and our religion. We can never abandon the legacies and ancient traditional establishment of our ancestors.

“We live in Biafra, dine in Biafra, develop Biafra, worship our God in Biafra and we will also die in Biafra. The annual remembrance of Biafra declaration by Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and the memorial of the gallant soldiers and civilians that sacrificed their lives for Biafra, shall never be in vain.

“Yoruba political, traditional and religious leaders always celebrate and commemorate the traditional and political heritage of Oduduwa and Hausa- Fulani leaders remember and honor religious / political exploits of Ottoman Dan Fodio, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Ahmadu Bello, while Igbo political, traditional and religious leaders are cowardly keeping silent.

“MASSOB is very disappointed that an Igbo sitting governor will object to the sit- at -home exercise as a mark of respect and honour to Biafra. We advise South East governors to shun external pressures, who are not comfortable with the rising pro- Biafra consciousness in Igbo land. The success and interest of the May 30 anniversary celebration is for every Biafran, including the governors and other political leaders. The anniversary is not for MASSOB or IPOB, but for all Biafrans.

“Igbo governors should therefore not panic or try to sabotage the closure of markets and other business premises. MASSOB pleads that for the sake of General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, there shall never be any movement in Biafra land from 6am— 5pm on 30th May, 2017 so that the world would know that we are Biafrans.”

