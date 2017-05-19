Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu visits Nnamdi Kanu [PHOTOS]

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

The Leader of Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Uchenna Mmadu and his team yesterday paid a visit to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at his residence in Abia State. Although the purpose of the meeting has not been disclosed to journalists, they may […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

