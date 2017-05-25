Biafra: Niger Delta activist, Ankio Briggs visits Nnamdi Kanu [PHOTOS] – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Biafra: Niger Delta activist, Ankio Briggs visits Nnamdi Kanu [PHOTOS]
Popular Niger Delta activist, Ankio Briggs, has visited the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in his Abia home. She is the latest of high profile Nigerians to visit the IPOB leader since he was released from Kuje Prison recently.
