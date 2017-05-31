Biafra: Nigeria Is Not Functioning, Am Not Allowed To Become President, Am Not Allowed To Become IG Of Police Because I’m Igbo – Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, says the demand for the secession of Igbos and the entire South-East from Nigeria is because Nigeria is not functioning well and can never function.

Kanu said this in an interview with Al-Jazeera, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Biafran war on Tuesday May 30.

In a chat at his Father’s house in Umuahia, Abia state, Kanu said “Nothing seems to be working in Nigeria. There is pain and hardship everywhere. What we’re fighting [for] is not self-determination for the sake of it. It’s because Nigeria is not functioning and can never function.”

Kanu who was granted bail last month, says he doesn’t care if he is flouting one of the terms for his bail which prohibits him from granting media interviews.

“I don’t care. I can’t go outside to call for a press conference. I can’t go on Biafra Radio to broadcast. I can’t allow large [groups of] people to basically congregate outside to see me…it’s like asking me not to breathe,” he said.

Kanu decried the perceived marginalization of the Igbos in Nigeria, saying that they have been prevented from aspiring to assume important positions in the country such as President, Inspector General of Police, Chief of Army Staff amongst others

“I’m not allowed to contest for the presidency of Nigeria because I’m Igbo. I’m not allowed to aspire to become the inspector general of police because I’m Igbo.

“I’m not allowed to become chief of army staff because I’m Igbo. What sort of stupid country is that? Why would any idiot want me to be in that sort of country?” he quipped.

The post Biafra: Nigeria Is Not Functioning, Am Not Allowed To Become President, Am Not Allowed To Become IG Of Police Because I’m Igbo – Nnamdi Kanu appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

