Biafra: Nigerian security operatives plan to main, kill us on May 30 – MASSOB

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- THE Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday raised an alarm, alleging that it had gathered intelligence reports that security operatives were planning to unleash mayhem on its members on May 30 if they embarked on the commemoration of the fallen Biafran heroes and the 50th anniversary of declaration of Republic of Biafra by the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu said in a statement in Awka that intelligence report by Biafra Intelligence Agency (BIA) showed that the highest command of Nigerian security agencies had given instruction to maim and kill members of the group for exercising their fundamental human rights, including our right to self-determination.

“We are crying out now and calling on the international human rights organization and the international community to be aware of the plans by the Nigerian State and come to our rescue and possibly stop Nigeria from committing acts of genocide against the people of Biafra on May 30,” he said.

He, however, urged members of the group not to be intimidated or discouraged by the antics of external and internal blackmailers and overzealous Nigerian security agents, as they prepare for the May 30 event, assuring that in the usual manner, the anniversary celebration would be peaceful and non violence.

Madu also said that MASSOB was compiling list of victims who lost their lives through extra judicial killings by Nigerian security operatives for the purpose of forwarding same to the international community and human rights organizations before the May 30,

According to him, MASSOB had demanded full investigation and immediate prosecution by the International Criminal Court, ICC, to bring to book the culprits and perpetrators of what he called the genocidal torture and murder visited on the non violence Biafran activists to serve as a deterrent to such act in future.

Madu said further: “MASSOB, with an eloquent and overwhelming evidence, wishes to bring the attention of the Nigerian State, the international human rights organizations and international community to the fact that we have compiled and currently creating a database of the comprehensive list of the victims of this extra-judicial torture and killings by the Nigerian security agents, as well as the names of the security agents who perpetrated this criminal acts against the non violence Biafran agitators.

“The list will include the top security officials/commanders who led them and who gave the directives for the murders of these non violence and armless Biafran agitators.

“MASSOB will also forward the same list to the ICC for investigation and outright prosecution through our team of lawyers and prosecutors who have been engaged for the purpose of facilitating the case at the ICC.

“We will never give up on this self-determination struggle until justice is guaranteed and victory achieved for the people of Biafra.”

The post Biafra: Nigerian security operatives plan to main, kill us on May 30 – MASSOB appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

