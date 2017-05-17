Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu appoints deputy, directorate’s head

May 30 Biafra Day/sd May 30 Biafra Day: IPOB Lion Squad embarks on peaceful road march in Onitsha From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ontisha Lion Squad, yesterday, took to the roads and streets of Onitsha commercial city, in Anambra State to sensitise the traders and residents to comply with the sit-at-home order it declared on May 30, to honour the Biafran fallen heroes who died between 1967 and 1970 civil war. The squad, numbering about 100 took off their sensitisation march from Ozomagana, off Ochanja Market through Old Market Road, Main Market and terminated at Central School Road, Onitsha. The members, mainly young boys and girls held Biafran flags and placards with the inscriptions, “We should all comply with May 30 sit-at-home order, ‘No going back on May 30,’ ‘we must honour our fallen heroes, no market, bank, parks, school should open,’ no movement on that day etc”. They sang and chanted Biafran songs and marched peacefully without any disturbance and harassment by security agents but maintained orderliness along the busy Onitsha roads and streets throughout the march that lasted for hours. One of the members of the group who doesn’t want to be named said they were advised not to speak to anybody including the press, told our reporter that the road march was to enlighten the members of the public on the forthcoming May 30 Biafra Day to honour those that lost their lives in the struggle. He said IPOB is known for its non-violent approach for the struggle and will continue to maintain law and order in carrying out its activities but lamented that in the previous rallies and protests, their members were maimed and killed for no just cause. He further stated that no security agent attacked them throughout the road march and urged traders and residents of Onitsha and all Biafrans to comply with the sit-at-home order on May 30 to avoid security agent’s attacks and harassments. According to him, “what we are doing is to tell members of the public the need for them to stay at home on May 30 to honour our fallen heroes who died in the struggle. We don’t want our members to be killed again by security agents. We are not going to march or protest or do rally on that day, we should be at home throughout the day to respect those who shed their blood for the restoration of Biafra.” Meanwhile, IPOB confirmed that the 50th Biafra Anniversary celebration would be held in over 120 countries and territories around the world outside Biafraland. It said the event would also be used to prove to the world that Biafrans were ready for the upcoming referendum for Biafra sovereignty. Emma Powerful, the media and publicity secretary of IPOB, in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka said IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu had directed that the event be given the serious attention it deserves. Also, Kanu yesterday, reaffirmed the appointment of Mr. Uche Mefor as deputy leader of IPOB and Mr. Chika Edoziem as the Head of the directorate of state of IPOB. He said the duo would be responsible for communicating his thoughts and views to IPOB membership and the rest of the world through Biafra Radio, saying no other person has the right to issue press release without their permission. Kanu who spoke through his lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a press statement said the structural setup of IPOB World Administrative Headquarters will now be situated in London, United Kingdom and Germany respectively. He noted that Radio Biafra broadcasting from London was duly registered under United Kingdom Regulatory Laws, fully licensed and censored under relevant regulatory frame work where Kanu remains the founder. He said, “We have been directed by our leader to demonstrate our formidability and resoluteness in our respective countries of residence across the globe in such a manner that our heroes, wherever they lie, even in unmarked graves in forgotten battlefields, will be proud of what they achieved 50 years ago. The image maker of the group however decried what he described as very pathetic and downright criminally unpatriotic actions of certain individuals he said hide under the banner of Biafra but serve a Northern Nigeria agenda. He said “These elements and their groups, not content with duping people in the name of Biafra, have now gone to bring shame and infamy to themselves and their group by attempting to discourage our people from honouring our heroes and much worse even shaming the memory of their own members that died in the course of Biafra agitation. “IPOB and it’s leadership will prove to the Nigerian agents in our midst that the historic event of the 30th of May 2017 Remembrance Day celebration and Sit-at-Home order issued by our supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be a watershed in the struggle for the liberation of Biafra and a remarkable one in the history of our nation. After this sit-at-home, which is a mini referendum for us, comes the real referendum later this year. IPOB is the largest most potent freedom fighting outfit anywhere in the world right now and we stand to prove this on the 30th of May 2017. His statement reads in part, “…Biafrans both home and abroad must honour and remember our heroes and heroines that died to stop the total Islamization of the sacred land of Biafra and perpetual enslavement of the children of God. The exceptionally gallant soldiers of the class of 67-70 and the fearless IPOB family (including MASSOB members killed over the years) during numerous protests and rallies to free Biafra, paid the ultimate price by sacrificing their lives that we may live. It is therefore the patriotic duty of every right thinking Biafran (man, woman and child) to respect the sacrifice these brave men and women made for our survival as a race. “All IPOB family units outside Biafraland, in over 120 countries and territories around the world, are expected to partake in street demonstrations, rallies, lectures and prayers to ensure the remembrance of our fallen heroes and heroines on 30th of May 2017 goes down in history as one of the greatest events the world would ever witness. IPOB will use this event to conclusively prove to the whole world that we are ready for the upcoming referendum for Biafra sovereignty. “We commend IPOB families in the UK, Europe, Asia, Middle East, USA and many others across the world that have managed to secure marching permits from their relevant authorities because of this historic 30th of May event. The leadership of IPOB are also aware that almost all countries where IPOB has presence, including Angola, Mozambique, Congo DRC, Namibia and Tanzania have respectfully perfected their own arrangements to honour our heroes and heroines on that particular day. “IPOB family members in the UK have secured their venue at Trafalgar Square London for a rally. It is however interesting to note that when the Deputy National Coordinator of IPOB UK contacted the British Metropolitan Police for permission to march on Trafalgar Square on the 30th of May 2017, they were informed by the officer responsible for issuing permits that since 2014 IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu started its street protests in London, there had never been any breach of public peace compared to similar protests by other groups that have always degenerated into scuffles and altercations with law enforcement agencies in the London area.” The statement noted that Britain being a civilized country and having recognized the very civil approach of IPOB granted permission to IPOB to proceed with the rally without undergoing the tedious application process for a permit. “In Biafraland and certain parts of the British created country known as Nigeria, Biafrans are required to stay at home and not venture outside. There will be a complete lockdown of Biafraland and major cities where Biafrans have a significant population concentration like Sabon Gari in Kano, Lagos, Kaduna, Zaria and Abuja.” Further on those he described as saboteurs, IPOB said, “They have collected money from their Hausa Fulani sponsors to try and disrespect our heroes that fought and died for us. These charlatans without shame or honour have forgotten that MASSOB members died at the hands of the same people they have gone to collect money from to stop a remembrance that includes honouring their own members that died in service to Biafra “This is the height of evil and betrayal of the very worst kind. Nnamdi Kanu appoints leaders, insist on Sit-at-home order on May 30 The Leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mr. Nnamdi Kanu yesterday reaffirmed the appointment of Mr. Uche Mefor as Deputy Leader of IPOB and Mr. Chika Edoziem as the Head of the Directorate of State of IPOB. Kanu who spoke through his lawyer Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor in a press statement said that the structural setup of IPOB World Administrative Headquarters will now be situated in London United Kingdom and Germany respectively. He noted that Radio Biafra broadcasting from London was duly registered under United Kingdom Regulatory Laws, fully licensed and censored under relevant regulatory frame work where Kanu remains the founder. According to him, “it is on the face of the ongoing misconception and rumours making the round regarding the status of a new renegade channel floated in America that it has become necessary to issue this statement. At the same time, all the members of IPOB and general public are hereby informed that the position of Coordinators of all Coordinator has been abolished following the reorganization carried out by the leadership of IPOB and anybody parading himself as Coordinators should be treated as criminal”. He however urged the members of IPOB and Biafrans to observe the sit-at-home order to honour the fallen heroes who were killed during civil war in 1967 to 1970. “Rights of Indigenous People of Biafra to self determination is not only inalienable but unquestionable. Sit-at-home order must be peaceful as it is sacrosanct. People are directed to remain law abiding and use the opportunity to pray for the repose of the soul of the Biafra fallen heroes” Kanu stated. Sun