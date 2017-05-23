Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu receives ex-Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim in his home [PHOTOS]

Following his release from Kuje Prison in Abuja, more prominent Nigerians have continued to visit the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. The latest is the former Governor of Imo State, Ikedim Ohakim, who visited the IPOB leader at his country home in Abia state. Recall that last Saturday, popular actor, […]

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu receives ex-Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim in his home [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

