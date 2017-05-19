Biafra: Northern Hausa Fulani Soldiers Arrested Our Women Totally Naked & Took Them To Their Barracks – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned the alleged “barbaric” and “unprofessional conduct” of the Nigerian Army located in Ohafia against women of the group during its conference held in Abiriba, Abia State. IPOB claimed that, some soldiers stormed the venue of a meeting held by the women in 20 Hilux vans and without “provocation started beating, arresting and tearing the women’s clothes off their bodies.”

The action of the soldiers, IPOB alleged resulted in some of them being “stripped naked before they were taken to their barracks.”

The pro-Biafra group, in a statement by its spokesperson, EMMA Powerful said the “primitive approach to civil policing adopted by the Hausa/Fulani dominated Islamic army was a mockery to Nigeria.”

IPOB claimed that, “Food, clothing and accessories belonging to some of the women were seized by the mostly Northern Hausa Fulani soldiers and taken to the Ohafia barracks in Abia State.”

Wondering why such action could be meted out on women, the group called on Queen Elizabeth II of England, Theresa May the British Prime Minister, Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, and other human right organisation to condemn such.

The statement reads, “The barbaric and wholly undemocratic conduct of the Nigeria Army must be condemned by all civilised people and nations. The primitive approach to civil policing adopted by the Hausa Fulani dominated Islamic army in Nigeria makes a mockery of common sense and decency.

“Is it the duty of an army to be going about stripping women naked for no justifiable reason? The Nigerian Police also joined them in the manhandling, humiliation and molestation of our mothers whose only crime is to identify with the cause of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We further gathered from an eye witness account present at the conference venue that some of the women who were arrested by the Nigerian Army were totally naked without anything on their body.

“This is the highest form of criminal brutality against Biafrans by Hausa Fulani dominated Nigeria security apparatus. When will this crime against humanity and unprofessional conduct of the Nigerian Army stop.

“We are therefore calling on the women organizations around the globe to condemn and take this abuse of Biafra women by the Nigerian Army to the rest of the world.

“We also call on Queen Elizabeth II of England, Theresa May the British Prime Minister, Angela Merkel the German Chancellor, and other notable women including human rights organisations across the world to protect the rights of Biafran women from the hands of these primitive vandals known as the Nigerian Army.”

The post Biafra: Northern Hausa Fulani Soldiers Arrested Our Women Totally Naked & Took Them To Their Barracks – IPOB appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

