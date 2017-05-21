Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Ojukwu’s ADC, Chukwuemeka Ejiofor opens up on civil war

Chukwuemeka Ejiofor, Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to Biafra founder, Colonel Odumegwu Ojukwu, has recalled incidents of the civil war. At age 21, he voluntarily joined the Nigerian Army as an officer before defecting to the Biafran Army when the declaration was made in 1967. ​In 1970, ​after the war, ​he developed psychological and emotional problems.​ ​His father […]

