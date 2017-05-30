Biafra: Parks Empty As Peace Mass Transport Company Stops Operation In Aba (Photos)
According to a report by Ofoegbu,popular transport company Peace Mass stopped operation today in Aba because of Biafra Sit At Home.
The order was allegedly received from their headquarters.They were told to operate from 12pm if at all they will operate.I doubt if they will see anybody today because Aba people na dem carry Biafra matter for head.Try talk nonsense about Biafra for Aba them fit lynch you to death.
