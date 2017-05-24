Biafra: Police on alert to arrest anybody, group over breach of peace in Enugu

The Police in Enugu on Wednesday assured residents of the State of their safety and security before, during and after May 30 sit at home as ordered by pro-Biafran movements.

Biafra Independence Movement (BIM), Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and other pro-Biafra groups have issued a sit-at-home order to the residents of the South-East and South-South on May 30.

They said the order was to mark the Golden Jubilee of the “defunct Biafra Republic declared in 1967.’’

Police spokesman Ebere Amaraizu told newsmen in Enugu that the police in partnership with sister security agencies had been placed on alert to arrest anybody or group that breached the peace in the state.

Amaraizu also said that the command would arrest and prosecute any groups involved in violent protests in the state.

“The police wish to inform members of the public particularly good people of the state that its attention has been drawn to an alleged sit-at-home order being circulated by a group of persons.

“In view of the above, the command wishes to advice members of the public to disregard such order and go about their normal lawful business.

“The state command in partnership with other sister security agencies as well as relevant stakeholders are assuring members of the public of their safety and security in the state’’, he said.

The police spokesman advised those fanning embers of unlawful act and their supporters to desist from any act capable of truncating the existing peace in the state.

According to him, anyone caught will be made to face the law.

Posters of the sit-at-home order and the Biafra Golden Jubilee adorn nooks and crannies of the area.

Some members of the groups have been using gongs and town criers to announce the sit-at-home.

