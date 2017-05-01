Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Police warns IPOB against protest in Abuja

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), against embarking on any street protest during the May Day celebration in Abuja on Monday. This was contained in a statement signed by its spokeman, ASP Usen Omorodion, on Sunday. Omorodion said that they had information, that the IPOB members were […]

