“It’s either Biafra or death” | Nnamdi Kanu says Biafra will happen in the next few months (WATCH) – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
“It's either Biafra or death” | Nnamdi Kanu says Biafra will happen in the next few months (WATCH)
YNaija
Clearly going against his bail conditions, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has said the creation of a sovereign state of Biafra will be achieved in the next few months. Kanu said this while addressing worshippers at the Jew …
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu's brother shows foreign journalist weapons made by Biafran engineers [PHOTOS]
PHOTOS: IPOB, Yisraelities Biafra Region celebrate Shabbat in Umuahia
South east govs, IGP warn Biafra agitators over planned 'sit at home' protests
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!