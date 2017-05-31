Biafra sit-at-home order: IPOB enjoying beauty of democracy – Governor Ikpeazu
Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was possible because of democracy. Ikpeazu said this while addressing State House correspondents, after a meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday. The Governor said the compliance could be either to show solidarity with IPOB, or […]
Biafra sit-at-home order: IPOB enjoying beauty of democracy – Governor Ikpeazu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!