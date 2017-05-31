Biafra sit-at-home order: IPOB enjoying beauty of democracy – Governor Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was possible because of democracy. Ikpeazu said this while addressing State House correspondents, after a meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday. The Governor said the compliance could be either to show solidarity with IPOB, or […]

